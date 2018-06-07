'Get on the ground, bro!' Video shows repeated Tasers failed to stop Wendy's intruder

Video shows repeated Tasers failed to stop Wendy's intruder Dramatic bystander video shows an agitated man was shot repeatedly by police Taser stun guns inside a South Miami-Dade Wendy's. The stun guns had little effect, although he was ultimately cuffed and arrested. Video provided to the Miami Herald ×

SHARE COPY LINK Dramatic bystander video shows an agitated man was shot repeatedly by police Taser stun guns inside a South Miami-Dade Wendy's. The stun guns had little effect, although he was ultimately cuffed and arrested. Video provided to the Miami Herald