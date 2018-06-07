I broke my baby's legs to relieve him of gas pain, father says, according to cops

When Rodolfo Gorrin and his wife arrived at Nicklaus Children's Hospital three weeks ago with an infant son who had two broken legs, doctors didn't believe the father's explanation: Gorrin claimed he broke the child's legs accidentally while spreading them and trying to relieve the baby, who was suffering from gas.
There were other signs of abuse as well, the doctor's noted. The baby's stomach, feet, scrotum, back and legs were all bruised. Workers at the hospital called police.
On Monday, Gorrin, 28, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm and torture. His wife Maria Perez Milano was cleared, police said, after passing a lie detector test.
"They talked to both parents. Mom passes the lie detector test. He confesses," said Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.
Police said the couple showed up at the hospital with the child on May 19 and the baby was admitted with multiple bruises on his body and general irritability. A battery of tests revealed "the victim had two broken legs that appeared to be inflicted," an officer wrote in Gorrin's arrest report.
The couple were let go and revisited Miami-Dade police Monday. That's when, police said, Gorrin admitted his child's legs were fractured several days before the family went to the hospital.
Police said Gorrin told them he at first manipulated his son's legs to relieve gas in the child's stomach, "but eventually pulled and jerked both legs simultaneously when the victim continued to whine."
During Gorrin's bond hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer told Gorrin he could no longer have contact with his child.
"You must stay at least 500 feet away from the victim, the victim's home and school," the judge ordered.
The baby's grandmother received temporary custody of the child and the Florida Department of Children & Families was notified of the incident.
