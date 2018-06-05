Man assumes pool builder's identity to score $8,000 from Broward bank, BSO says

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies say a wily ID thief took a deep dive into a pool builder's identity and surfaced with $8,000.
Now, BSO deputies have released surveillance video footage in hopes that someone will recognize the suspect.
According to deputies, the man, described as a stocky black man with a receding hairline, opened a business account at American National Bank at 4301 N. Federal Hwy., in Oakland Park, on March 13.
He used a fraudulent driver's license, the pool builder's corporation records and $100 to activate the account.
BSO did not identify the pool builder or the company.
The bank employee told detectives she suspected something was fishy about the driver's license because of how the picture was displayed. But she compared the design of the license the man provided with her own and that eased her concerns, BSO said.
On May 7, an electronic check for $10,000 was deposited into the account and the thief had a week to withdraw $8,000 from a number of ATM machines before a Georgia bank alerted American National that the check was bogus on May 14. Yet another $10,000 fake check had also been issued.
That day, just after noon, as depicted in the security video, the suspect returned to American National intent on withdrawing more money, BSO said.
This time, the teller he dealt with tried to stall him but he got wise and fled before BSO deputies got to the bank.
On both visits to the bank — on March 13 and May 14 — he wore a light-colored dress shirt and slacks.
If you have information you are asked to contact Broward Sheriff's Office Oakland Park Det. Steve Upadayya at 954-202-3121. People can also remain anonymous and contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.
