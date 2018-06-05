Suspect uses pool builder's identity to steal $8,000

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives need help identifying a man who used a pool builder's identity to steal about $8,000.
Broward Sheriff's Offfice Pierre Taylor
Gunmen rob couple exiting vehicle

The Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit is investigating a robbery that took place on May 19, 2018 at approximately 1:07 a.m. in front of 185 N.W. 13 Avenue.

Why gunmen record video manifestos

The suspect charged with killing 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla., made several videos stating his goals before the attack. Experts explain the motivations behind these types of recordings.