Florida deputy takes down hammer-wielding man with can of beans

A Florida deputy took down a suspect armed with a hammer by throwing cans of Bush's extra-brown-sugar baked beans at the man, distracting him and eventually allowing officers to apprehend him.
Bay County Sheriff's Office
The Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit is investigating a robbery that took place on May 19, 2018 at approximately 1:07 a.m. in front of 185 N.W. 13 Avenue.

The suspect charged with killing 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla., made several videos stating his goals before the attack. Experts explain the motivations behind these types of recordings.

A father and son duo responsible for multiple burglaries in the Hollywood area has been arrested. Nathan Cole, 25, and his father James Earl Cole II, 57, face burglary and grand theft charges after confessing to burglarizing 3 Subway restaurants.