He begged to look at a 14-year-old naked. Now, he's looking at a 20-year sentence.

Hallandale's Peter Bobal, just days short of turning 43, wanted sex with the 14-year-old girl or at least naked pictures this March.
When texting a picture of his penis proved inadequate to convince the girl, federal prosecutors said, Bobal stepped up his campaign over 12 days in March. He texted 56 requests for pictures of her breasts and genitalia and more than 70 requests to get together so he could fondle her.
But Bobal was texting an FBI undercover agent. So, he'll pay for his persistence in perversion with prison time after his conviction this week in Miami federal court on charges of enticement of a minor and committing a felony involving a minor while being a registered sex offender. The mandatory minimum sentence he'll receive when he's sentenced on Aug. 14 is 20 years.
Bobal's had the latter designation since 2005, when he pleaded no contest to using a computer to solicit a child for sex or lewdness. For that, he got six months in county jail and five years probation.
This time, according to the criminal complaint, the penis pic prompted someone to take the text message to law enforcement on Feb. 22. Once an undercover FBI agent essayed the role of the 14-year-old girl on Mar. 2 and the undercover contacted Bobal, he began making requests: "Would slide of your undies?''
Undercover agent: "I'm nervous. What do I do with my undies off?"
Bobal: "(Rub) your (vagina)."
That day, the complaint says, Bobal also made his first request to meet, at a Hollywood business.
Two days later, Bobal invited the "girl" over to his apartment. He gave an address confirmed as his by an FBI check of Bobal's driver's license. It's also the address on his Florida Department of Law Enforcement registration as a sex offender.
After days of requests such as "Wish u could send me the pic of your boobes and (vagina)," the FBI arranged to meet Bobal on Mar. 14. Bobal arrived just after 11 a.m. and texted a description of what he was wearing.
The FBI arrested him while he had a cell phone in his hand.
