'I am going to kill you!' mayor's sister shouted as she shot at her ex-husband, cops say

Lisa Lorraine Gilbert, the sister of Miami Gardens' Mayor Oliver Gilbert, remains in a Broward County jail almost a week after deputies accused her of trying to kill her ex-husband.
According to a Miramar Police Department report, Gilbert, 47, allegedly kicked open the door to her ex-husband's unit at Miramar's New Park Towers Apartments on Saturday, and pointed her gun at his head while shouting, "I am going to kill you! I am going to finish this!," and shot at him. A bullet grazed his ear.
Her ex-husband was able to knock the gun from her hand and hold her arms, police said. He was screaming for help when officers arrived.
Gilbert told police she pulled her weapon because he had threatened her and tried to choke her.
But CBS4, the Miami Herald's news partner, said the couple's daughter backed up her dad's story, telling them she had seen her mother put her gun in her purse before she drove her to her father's apartment. She also said she was with her mother when she bought the gun and took it to a range, WPLG Local 10 reported.
Mayor Gilbert released a statement to CBS4 on Thursday:
"Right now my family is focused on my sister, my brother-in-law, and my niece. This is a very difficult situation, which we will attend to as a family. We will have no further comment beyond this; we would ask that you keep us all in prayer."
Lisa Gilbert has been charged with attempted premeditated murder, and criminal contempt and solicitation. She is being held without bond.
