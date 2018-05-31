Video shows Florida police officers beating suspect with batons

Video posted to Twitter shows Hallandale Beach police officers beating a theft suspect with batons. According to the poster, the man is well known in the area and is said to be mentally disabled.
@05302018a via Twitter Pierre Taylor
Subway burglary spree comes to end for father-son duo

Crime

A father and son duo responsible for multiple burglaries in the Hollywood area has been arrested. Nathan Cole, 25, and his father James Earl Cole II, 57, face burglary and grand theft charges after confessing to burglarizing 3 Subway restaurants.