Stealthy suspect smashes car window

The suspect tried to be stealthy when he broke into a car in Lauderdale Lakes. Fortunately, he wasn't able to skirt a surveillance camera.
Broward Sheriff's Office Pierre Taylor
Subway burglary spree comes to end for father-son duo

A father and son duo responsible for multiple burglaries in the Hollywood area has been arrested. Nathan Cole, 25, and his father James Earl Cole II, 57, face burglary and grand theft charges after confessing to burglarizing 3 Subway restaurants.