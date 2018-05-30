He carefully planned his suicide. But the plan went horribly awry, cops say.

Michael Anthony Payson decided he wanted to die.
On Wednesday morning, the Tamarac resident put his plan into play.
According to a press release from the Broward Sheriff's Office, that plan went horribly awry.
Dispatch received a call just after 8 a.m. advising of the smell of gas coming from Payson's home, which he shared with his housemate, Thomas Boyle, 72.
When first responders arrived, they found Payson, 64, inside his car in the garage.
"Evidence from the scene indicates that Payson had used the fumes from his vehicle to kill himself," read the report.
When deputies entered the home, they discovered another body: that of Boyle, who was not suicidal.
The victim's death "was not intended but was a result of fumes from the garage getting into the home," says the release.
Boyle's dog was also found deceased, having succumbed to exposure to carbon monoxide.
Payson had apparently advised Boyle of his deadly intent in a note, which gave instructions on notifying his family of his suicide.
"Detectives believe that Boyle was attempting comply with his roommate's request when he and his dog were overcome by the gas."
Though the situation looks as if there was no foul play, homicide detectives are investigating both housemates' deaths.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Zachary Scott at 954-321-4162.
Reports can also be made anonymously to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.
