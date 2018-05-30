Subway burglary spree comes to end for father-son duo

A father and son duo responsible for multiple burglaries in the Hollywood area has been arrested. Nathan Cole, 25, and his father James Earl Cole II, 57, face burglary and grand theft charges after confessing to burglarizing 3 Subway restaurants.
Hollywood Police Department
