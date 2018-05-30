Subway burglary spree comes to end for father-son duo
A father and son duo responsible for multiple burglaries in the Hollywood area has been arrested. Nathan Cole, 25, and his father James Earl Cole II, 57, face burglary and grand theft charges after confessing to burglarizing 3 Subway restaurants.
A man stole the police car from 17th Street and Washington Avenue and sped away, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. He then lost control of the vehicle at 13th Street and Meridian Avenue and crashed into another car.
On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.