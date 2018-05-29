Driver of stolen car runs over officer's foot before leading police on chase, cops say

The driver of a stolen car sped off during a traffic stop, ran over a Miami police officer's foot, and led several units on a chase through downtown Miami Tuesday night, the department confirmed.
The unidentified officer was undergoing a series of tests at Jackson Memorial Hospital, said Kenia Fallat, a police spokeswoman.
Fallat said the officer was performing a traffic stop at Northeast Second Avenue and 54th Street.
"Once the officer approached the driver, the driver drove off and ran over the officer's foot and fled," Fallat said.
Other officers followed the car until it stopped in the area of Northwest Fourth Avenue and Sixth Street.
Two people were detained, she said. The car the duo was driving was stolen, according to police.
