16-year-old charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another teen

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder after he shot another teenager in the cheek and neck during an argument earlier this month, according to Miami police.
Lazaro Borcela was booked into a detention center May 21.
On May 19, police were called to the 500 block of Northwest 64th Street for a report of a male being shot. When crews arrived, they found a teen with two gunshot wounds, police said.
The teen, who was not identified, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Through the investigation, detectives learned that "the victim was arguing with the suspect" when Borcela "attempted to pull out something from his waistband," an officer wrote in Borcela's arrest report.
"The victim got into a physical altercation with the suspect when the suspect shot two times striking the victim in the right cheek and neck," the officer wrote.
Borcela then took off and escaped through an opening in a chain-link fence, police said.
At least two witnesses later identified Borcela as the shooter, according to the arrest report.
Borcela "invoked his rights" and refused to speak with detectives, police said.
