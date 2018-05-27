Unmarked Miami Beach police car stolen and crashed in South Beach

A man stole the police car from 17th Street and Washington Avenue and sped away, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. He then lost control of the vehicle at 13th Street and Meridian Avenue and crashed into another car.
Diego Orlandini
Duo steals 3,396 quarters from car wash

Crime

Duo steals 3,396 quarters from car wash

On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.

Suspect in stolen vehicle burglarizes cars

Crime

Suspect in stolen vehicle burglarizes cars

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are releasing surveillance video of a suspect seen driving through a Dania Beach neighborhood in a stolen newer model, white Dodge Charger searching for unlocked vehicles to burglarize