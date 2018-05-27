Unmarked Miami Beach police car stolen and crashed in South Beach
A man stole the police car from 17th Street and Washington Avenue and sped away, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. He then lost control of the vehicle at 13th Street and Meridian Avenue and crashed into another car.
On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.
Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are releasing surveillance video of a suspect seen driving through a Dania Beach neighborhood in a stolen newer model, white Dodge Charger searching for unlocked vehicles to burglarize