Miami police search for brazen air conditioner bandit

Miami police are searching for a brazen burglar who stole several wires and an air conditioner unit from the Ice Palace located on 59 NW 14th street in Miami on Sept. 21, 2017.
Miami Police Department Pierre Taylor
Duo steals 3,396 quarters from car wash

Crime

Duo steals 3,396 quarters from car wash

On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.

Suspect in stolen vehicle burglarizes cars

Crime

Suspect in stolen vehicle burglarizes cars

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are releasing surveillance video of a suspect seen driving through a Dania Beach neighborhood in a stolen newer model, white Dodge Charger searching for unlocked vehicles to burglarize