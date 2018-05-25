Years after Miami club promoter was fatally shot, her suspected killer is behind bars

Laurance "Fabulous Elle" Webb was a popular and gregarious night club maven known for promoting rap music and events across South Florida. But on a hot July night in 2013, she was shot seven times — including a bullet to the head — by a gunman targeting her boyfriend in Miami.
Webb survived. She spent weeks in the hospital and returned home in a wheelchair, determined to recover even though the right side of her body barely functioned.
"She wanted to wheel herself to the bathroom, brush her own teeth, eat her own food. She wanted to do everything on her own," said her mother, Natrice Christian. "She was a fighter."
Said her brother, Jeffrey Christian: "My sister has the heart and mentality of an Amazon warrior. A wonder woman, if you will."
But five months after the shooting, her body began to fail. After suffering dehydration and disorientation, Webb was re-admitted to the hospital. She died at age 32. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Five years later, Webb's family rejoiced as Miami police and prosecutors announced they arrested and charged the man suspected of shooting her.
Tavon Graham, 33, was booked into jail late Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder. The case was investigated by Miami homicide detectives, along with investigators from the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office. He remained jailed Friday afternoon.
“Victims of unsolved homicides should know that their pain is not forgotten as we continue to work these cases to bring the perpetrators to justice," Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.
Investigators had long suspected Graham, but hadn't built a strong enough case.
Webb was shot on July 29, 2013, while on a date with her boyfriend, Vincent Green, who had been feuding with Graham.
According to an arrest warrant, Green and Graham agreed to meet up after the date to talk things out. Webb accompanied him to the intersection of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 47th Street.
But when Green got out of the car, he noticed a "red laser" target appear on his chest. Realizing he was being targeted, Green took off running as gunshots rang out.
He left Webb behind, police said, and she was shot seven times. Moments later, Green called Webb's cellphone and Graham answered. "Just so you know, your girl still breathing," Graham said, according to the arrest warrant.
To police, Green identified Graham as the shooter. Another eye witness identified Graham as the man in the killer's car moments before the shooting, police said.
Recently, a federal prison inmate came forward to say Graham confessed and provided details about the crime that only the killer would know, according to the arrest warrant by Miami Police Sgt. Roger Jackson.
