Video purportedly shows women fighting on Miami Beach before Memorial Day weekend 2018

A video posted to Instagram on May 24, 2018, purportedly shows a group of women fighting on Miami Beach on the Thursday Memorial Day weekend 2018.
@khaotic305 via Instagram
Duo steals 3,396 quarters from car wash

Crime

Duo steals 3,396 quarters from car wash

On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.

Suspect in stolen vehicle burglarizes cars

Crime

Suspect in stolen vehicle burglarizes cars

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are releasing surveillance video of a suspect seen driving through a Dania Beach neighborhood in a stolen newer model, white Dodge Charger searching for unlocked vehicles to burglarize

Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Crime

Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.