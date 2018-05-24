The FBI is released photos of a bank robbery that took place today Thursday at a TD Bank in Brickell.
Crime

The FBI is looking for a bald Brickell bank robber. Do you know him?

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

May 24, 2018 06:00 PM

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed two banks in Brickell on Thursday.

The FBI released photos of the balding man, who was wearing a gray T-shirt and what appear to be black and red basketball shorts. He bears a black tribal arm tattoo down his left arm.

"The robber entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee," The FBI said in a statement. "The amount of money taken will not be released at this time. "

The man is accused of robbing the BB&T Bank at 1200 Brickell Avenue at about 2:55 p.m. Police say he then robbed a TD bank a few blocks down about four minutes later.

If anyone has information as to the identity of this bank robber, they are urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crimestoppers.

