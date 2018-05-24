The FBI is looking for a bald Brickell bank robber. Do you know him?

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed two banks in Brickell on Thursday.
The FBI released photos of the balding man, who was wearing a gray T-shirt and what appear to be black and red basketball shorts. He bears a black tribal arm tattoo down his left arm.
"The robber entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee," The FBI said in a statement. "The amount of money taken will not be released at this time. "
The man is accused of robbing the BB&T Bank at 1200 Brickell Avenue at about 2:55 p.m. Police say he then robbed a TD bank a few blocks down about four minutes later.
