This deputy crawled into bed with her in his underwear. Now he's doing time

A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy crawled into bed with a sleeping woman while wearing only his white underwear.

The problem: Armando Sorell didn't belong in her house uninvited, a judge ruled.

Sorell had been charged by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office with trespassing for entering an occupied home in Loxahatchee Groves, according to an arrest report. He was sentenced to 30 days of house arrest and one year of probation.

Sorell, 40, has been on paid administrative leave since the incident, which occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 24.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

A female acquaintance said Sorell climbed over her fence, entered her home through an unlocked door, shed his clothes and got into bed with her clad in his underwear around 4 a.m., WPBF News 25 reported.

The woman told deputies Sorell, whom she had drinks with along with a mutual friend the night before, had texted her at 3 a.m. to tell her he was outside her home and that she should call him.

She was awakened by the sound of someone calling her name, rolled over, and saw Sorell in bed next to her. After she jumped out of her bed and told him to leave, she told deputies he gathered his clothes and left, texting her shortly afterward to apologize for frightening her, The Palm Beach Post reported.

The court-ordered in-house arrest must begin by June 15, and Sorell would have to use his own time to serve the sentence — such as paid vacation or unpaid time off for the 30 days.

After the sentence is served, the sheriff's office is to conduct an internal investigation that cannot exceed 180 days to determine his fate, according to the Palm Beach Post.