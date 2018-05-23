Road rage video shows sledgehammer attack in Philadelphia

A man was caught on surveillance video smashing an SUV with a sledgehammer and attacking the passenger in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are releasing surveillance video of a suspect seen driving through a Dania Beach neighborhood in a stolen newer model, white Dodge Charger searching for unlocked vehicles to burglarize

Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.

Surveillance video from a McDonald's in Weston, Florida captured the moments when an unidentified man discovered an iPhone on one of the restaurant's benches. Just steps away, a mom with three young kids was frantically looking for her iPhone.

Surveillance video shows the moment a gunman opened fire on Indiana police officers with an AR-15 assault rifle. Police said the gunman, who was shot and later died, was aiming at police officers and police cars. No officers were injured.