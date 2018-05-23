Road rage video shows sledgehammer attack in Philadelphia

On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.
Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are releasing surveillance video of a suspect seen driving through a Dania Beach neighborhood in a stolen newer model, white Dodge Charger searching for unlocked vehicles to burglarize
The Miami-Dade Police Department released body camera footage of the shootout between police and suspected shooter Jonathan Oddi. The footage shows a barrage of bullets being fired inside and outside Trump National Doral on May 18, 2018.
Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.
A man ranting about President Donald Trump and holding a large American flag walked into the lobby of Trump National Resort in Doral early Friday morning, laid the flag down on the main counter and began firing rounds.
PGA golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista spoke with a 911 operator several times Saturday night during their fight over his lackluster performance at The Players Championship, which ended with Krista’s arrest.
Surveillance video from a McDonald's in Weston, Florida captured the moments when an unidentified man discovered an iPhone on one of the restaurant's benches. Just steps away, a mom with three young kids was frantically looking for her iPhone.
Surveillance video shows the moment a gunman opened fire on Indiana police officers with an AR-15 assault rifle. Police said the gunman, who was shot and later died, was aiming at police officers and police cars. No officers were injured.