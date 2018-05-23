On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters. Broward Sheriff's Office Pierre Taylor
On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters. Broward Sheriff's Office Pierre Taylor

These thieves stole 3,396 quarters at a car wash. Watch them clean the place out

A pair of thieves got more than a clean car when they made off with 3,396 quarters from a change machine at a car wash in Dania Beach.

Car wash operators are singing the blues. That's $849 worth of quarters — not to mention damage to the machine, since one of the men bore a big hole into it.

Broward sheriff's deputies say the theft of more than 42 pounds of coins occurred on the night of May 8 at the Mobil gas station's car wash bay at 2109 Griffin Rd.

In a video posted by the BSO, the men, described as "heavyset," are seen rummaging around the back of their parked silver four-door Ford Focus hatchback near the change machine. While one of the men acts as a lookout, the second uses a drill to make a large hole in the machine.

The slippery duo then proceeded to steal $849 in quarters, BSO said.

Got info? Contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

