These thieves stole 3,396 quarters at a car wash. Watch them clean the place out

A pair of thieves got more than a clean car when they made off with 3,396 quarters from a change machine at a car wash in Dania Beach.
Car wash operators are singing the blues. That's $849 worth of quarters — not to mention damage to the machine, since one of the men bore a big hole into it.
Broward sheriff's deputies say the theft of more than 42 pounds of coins occurred on the night of May 8 at the Mobil gas station's car wash bay at 2109 Griffin Rd.
In a video posted by the BSO, the men, described as "heavyset," are seen rummaging around the back of their parked silver four-door Ford Focus hatchback near the change machine. While one of the men acts as a lookout, the second uses a drill to make a large hole in the machine.
The slippery duo then proceeded to steal $849 in quarters, BSO said.
Got info? Contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
Comments