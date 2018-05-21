Dramatic body-cam footage shows shootout inside Trump National Doral

The Miami-Dade Police Department released body camera footage of the shootout between police and suspected shooter Jonathan Oddi. The footage shows a barrage of bullets being fired inside and outside Trump National Doral on May 18, 2018.
Miami-Dade Police Department
Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.

Broward police search for cellphone thief

Surveillance video from a McDonald's in Weston, Florida captured the moments when an unidentified man discovered an iPhone on one of the restaurant's benches. Just steps away, a mom with three young kids was frantically looking for her iPhone.

Man armed with AR-15 goes on shooting rampage

Surveillance video shows the moment a gunman opened fire on Indiana police officers with an AR-15 assault rifle. Police said the gunman, who was shot and later died, was aiming at police officers and police cars. No officers were injured.

Miami police search for wallet thief

Miami Police Burglary Detectives are investigating a theft of a wallet that occurred on May 6th, 2018, at a gas station located at 2465 S.W. 17th Avenue. The wallet was dropped by the victim and later used at a Publix supermarket.