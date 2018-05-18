Florida teacher asked 7-year-old to sit on his lap. Then something poked him, cops say

A substitute teacher at a Deerfield Beach elementary school was arrested Thursday after police said he inappropriately touched a 7-year-old student during aftercare.
At about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan Emmanuel Manns, 24, of Boca Raton, was supervising children at Quiet Waters Elementary, located at 4150 W. Hillsboro Blvd., when he approached a young boy and told him to sit on his lap, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
The child told a detective with BSO's Special Victims Unit that he felt "something" poking him while seated on Manns' lap, the sheriff's office said.
Manns had been working as a substitute teacher at the school for a year and also worked in the aftercare program. He is now facing one count of lewd and lascivious conduct, the sheriff's office said, adding that its detectives believe Mann may have victimized others.
He was taken to Broward County's Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale, and his bond was set at $100,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SVU Det. LaTanya Phillips at 954-321-4218. Anonymous tips can be provided to Broward Crime Stoppers by calling 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.
