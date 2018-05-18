Police shoot man firing shots at Trump National Doral

A man ranting about President Donald Trump and holding a large American flag walked into the lobby of Trump National Resort in Doral early Friday morning, laid the flag down on the main counter and began firing rounds.
Broward police search for cellphone thief

Broward police search for cellphone thief

Surveillance video from a McDonald's in Weston, Florida captured the moments when an unidentified man discovered an iPhone on one of the restaurant's benches. Just steps away, a mom with three young kids was frantically looking for her iPhone.

Man armed with AR-15 goes on shooting rampage

Man armed with AR-15 goes on shooting rampage

Surveillance video shows the moment a gunman opened fire on Indiana police officers with an AR-15 assault rifle. Police said the gunman, who was shot and later died, was aiming at police officers and police cars. No officers were injured.

Miami police search for wallet thief

Miami police search for wallet thief

Miami Police Burglary Detectives are investigating a theft of a wallet that occurred on May 6th, 2018, at a gas station located at 2465 S.W. 17th Avenue. The wallet was dropped by the victim and later used at a Publix supermarket.