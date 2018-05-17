Two men in a moving SUV, two men in a parked car, two second degree murder charges

Two men taken into police custody after a North Miami-Dade car chase Wednesday evening have been charged with the drive-by shooting murders that occurred 10 minutes earlier.

Miami-Dade police say bullets from the Nissan SUV containing Legary Stanley and Don Delancy struck 23-year-old Myqueal Fisher and 29-year-old Willie Randle as they sat in a car parked on the front lawn of 9528 NW 22 Ave.

Fisher, hit in the head, was declared dead on the scene. Randle, struck in the upper torso, lasted long enough to be taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. That's where the father of three died.

Stanley, a 19-year-old from North Miami-Dade, and the 29-year-old Delancy each face a second degree murder charge.

Arrest reports say the call reporting the shooting came simultaneous with a 911 call reporting a white Nissan SUV was seen leaving the area. Officers got to the shooting scene at 5:57 p.m. A few minutes later, an officer saw a white Nissan SUV heading east on Northwest 85th Street, heading for Seventh Avenue. The report says the officer hit his lights and the Nissan accelerated away.

According to the report, Stanley jumped out of the car and his attempt to abscond by foot ended at 1426 NW 70th St. Delancy's run ended with a crash into another automobile at Northwest 67th Street and 10th Avenue. When he got out of the SUV, officers said they saw an AK-47 outside the driver's side of the car.

So, in addition to the second degree murder charge, Delancy also gets charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Delancy did three years and nine months from 2013-17 after his conviction on robbery, grand theft, burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing a law enforcement officer charges.