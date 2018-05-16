Man armed with AR-15 goes on shooting rampage

Surveillance video shows the moment a gunman opened fire on Indiana police officers with an AR-15 assault rifle. Police said the gunman, who was shot and later died, was aiming at police officers and police cars. No officers were injured.
Miami Police Burglary Detectives are investigating a theft of a wallet that occurred on May 6th, 2018, at a gas station located at 2465 S.W. 17th Avenue. The wallet was dropped by the victim and later used at a Publix supermarket.
An Alpharetta, Georgia police officer has been suspended and the department has launched an internal investigation after dash cam video showed the officer swearing and manhandling a 65-year-old woman during a traffic stop.
Police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store in Little Haiti. According to police, two robbers, one of them armed with an AK-47, the other armed with a handgun, approached the store clerks and demanded from inside the register.
The Fresno Police Department released surveillance video of a jewelry store owner being attacked and robbed at gunpoint by two masked men who forced him to open the safe and tied him up before stealing jewelry and the victim's car.