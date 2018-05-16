How should a two-time bike bandit be punished? A spanking will do, the victim says

Surveillance video still from an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Miami Beach's Prairie Avenue reveals a suspect who is accused of stealing a mountain bike from a first floor garage in the unit on May 12, 2018. The video, from victim Mehdi Khachani, the apartment complex's manager, was turned over to WPLG Local 10 News and shown to Miami Beach police. Surveillance video screengrab WPLG Local 10 News