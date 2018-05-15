She walked into a bank and demanded money, FBI says. That was only the beginning.

She started at the SunTrust in Fort Lauderdale and soon made her way to a Wilton Manors Wells Fargo Tuesday afternoon, the FBI said.
It's what she did in the banks that has investigators looking for her.
According to the FBI, a woman wearing a white hat with NY on it, walked into the SunTrust, 6260 Powerline Road, just before 1:40 p.m. and demanded money from a teller.
She walked out with an undisclosed amount of money, the FBI said.
Then at 2:15 p.m., a woman who appeared to match the photos from the earlier robbery, walked into the Wells Fargo, 2525 N. Dixie Hwy., and once again demanded money.
Photos show her taking stacks of cash. It wasn't clear how much she left with from Wells Fargo either.
"Investigators believe this is the same individual who allegedly robbed a SunTrust Bank branch in Fort Lauderdale earlier today," the FBI said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
