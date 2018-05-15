Miami police search for wallet thief

Miami Police Burglary Detectives are investigating a theft of a wallet that occurred on May 6th, 2018, at a gas station located at 2465 S.W. 17th Avenue. The wallet was dropped by the victim and later used at a Publix supermarket.
Miami Police Department Pierre Taylor
Thieves armed with AK-47 rob Little Haiti store

Crime

Police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store in Little Haiti. According to police, two robbers, one of them armed with an AK-47, the other armed with a handgun, approached the store clerks and demanded from inside the register.