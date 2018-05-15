Notorious conman targeted luxury $3.5 million Fort Lauderdale home

Businessman Benjamin Gettler says longtime conman George French Jones used fake documents to secure a $1 million mortgage on his waterfront Fort Lauderdale property.
David Ovalle
Thieves armed with AK-47 rob Little Haiti store

Crime

Thieves armed with AK-47 rob Little Haiti store

Police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store in Little Haiti. According to police, two robbers, one of them armed with an AK-47, the other armed with a handgun, approached the store clerks and demanded from inside the register.