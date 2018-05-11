Video shows cop beating up his teen daughter in school office

New video has surfaced of a Miami-Dade police officer beating up his 14-year-old daughter inside Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy's main office.
Miami-Dade's State Attorney's Office Matias J. Ocner
Thieves armed with AK-47 rob Little Haiti store

Police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store in Little Haiti. According to police, two robbers, one of them armed with an AK-47, the other armed with a handgun, approached the store clerks and demanded from inside the register.

Police search for for hit-and-run driver

Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist in the 900 block of Northeast Flagler Drive on April 7, 2018. Suspect vehicle is described as 2013-2017 white 4-door Ford Escape with damage to the front left bumper.