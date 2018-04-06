Teen kills the mom and stepdad of his pregnant girlfriend at Homestead trailer park, police say

A 19-year-old man shot the mother and stepfather of his pregnant 17-year-old girlfriend at their home in Cocowalk Estates Homeowners, Friday morning, Miami-Dade police said.
Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said the unidentified teen got into an argument with his girlfriend's parents that ended when he fatally shot them both just before 7 a.m. at the Homestead trailer park at 220 NE 12th Ave..
Police identified the couple as 31-year-old David Fluitt and 35-year-old Deborah Ramos-Arce.
The shooting happened at the couple's home., police said.
Four children were in the house — the couple's 1- and 5-year-old sons and Fluitt's 9-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter — but police don't know yet if the children witnessed the shooting.
Zabaleta said the kids are being questioned "sensitively," along with help from victims' advocates, "in order not to cause further damage."
Police said it's too soon to know exactly what led to the fatal shooting or how many shots were fired.
"At this point our detectives are trying to determine what did occur," Zabaleta said.
This story is developing.
