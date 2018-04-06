The marijuana grow house in their back yard was just the beginning of their problems

Detectives showed up with a warrant Wednesday at a Miami home looking for a hydroponics marijuana grow lab.
What they found landed a man and woman in jail facing charges including cocaine and marijuana trafficking, child abuse and money laundering, according to a report.
Police say Mike Rodriguez, 29, and his partner, Christy Lopez, 22, lived in the home at 1501 SW 19 St.
When officers arrived Wednesday they found a dismantled marijuana grow lab in a structure attached to the back of the house with about five pounds of marijuana, according to the report.
Inside, police found a loaded handgun on the nightstand and a loaded shotgun behind a Marilyn Monroe poster of Rodriguez's bedroom, an officer wrote in the report.
But that wasn't all. Police also found a backpack with about 400 grams of marijuana in the laundry room, a backpack with about 267 grams of cocaine behind the fireplace, marijuana inside Tupperware in a closet and bundles of cash grouped with rubber bands, according to the report.
Police noted in the report that only people who live in the home are Rodriguez, Lopez and Rodriguez's 10-year son, whom he has custody of.
Both were being held Thursday in Miami-Dade's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond.
