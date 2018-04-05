Fort Lauderdale teen arrested after stealing a car with a baby inside, cops say

A Fort Lauderdale teenager got more than he wanted when he stole a car.

First, there was a 1-year-old baby inside the Toyota Avalon.





Now, Fort Lauderdale police have given him a grand theft of a motor vehicle and desertion of a child charge.

Terrance Thorpe Jr., 16, was arrested, charged and taken into custody Thursday morning after a tipster recognized the teen from a surveillance video.

Police say Thorpe abandoned the car, and the baby, at Northwest 24th Avenue and 19th Street in a church parking lot, less than a mile from where he took the car about an hour after the theft on Wednesday.

The baby, Sariah Rabb, was reunited with her father, Jonathan Rabb shortly after. Rabb told WPLG-Channel 10 he had gone inside a home to pick up something for his daughter and had left the parked car running.

