Crime

Miami police officer arrested and charged with choking his wife

By Joey Flechas

April 03, 2018 04:52 PM

Miami police have arrested one of their own officers after authorities say he choked a woman in a domestic dispute.

Officer Joey Diaz was arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation, according to the arrest form. Diaz is accused of grabbing his wife by the throat and choking her when a verbal dispute escalated Monday night. According to police, witnesses saw the incident, and Diaz fled.

Diaz turned himself in on Tuesday. Police announced the arrest on Twitter.

Police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said Diaz has been on the force for four years and has been relieved of duty with pay.

