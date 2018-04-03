Miami police officer arrested and charged with choking his wife

Miami police have arrested one of their own officers after authorities say he choked a woman in a domestic dispute.
Officer Joey Diaz was arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation, according to the arrest form. Diaz is accused of grabbing his wife by the throat and choking her when a verbal dispute escalated Monday night. According to police, witnesses saw the incident, and Diaz fled.
Diaz turned himself in on Tuesday. Police announced the arrest on Twitter.
It is an unfortunate situation when we have to arrest one of our own. Today, we charged Officer Joey Diaz with Battery for a domestic-related incident which occurred on April 2, 2018. pic.twitter.com/TNXzPMgHFc— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 3, 2018
Police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said Diaz has been on the force for four years and has been relieved of duty with pay.
