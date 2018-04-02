‘It was like 007’ as a fugitive is killed in police shootout

A 41-year-old fugitive wanted in Georgia on murder charges was shot and killed by Tampa police Sunday evening when a chase ended in an east Tampa neighborhood.
TPD had been alerted by the South Fulton Police Department in Georgia that the suspect was in the area, so officers were on the lookout all afternoon, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said.
According to authorities, at about 6:12, officers found and began following the suspect, who was driving a white Chevrolet Impala.
When the suspect realized he was being followed, he tried to race away from the officers, Dugan said.
For the next several minutes the man fled from TPD and the Florida Highway Patrol on Interstate 275 and several Tampa streets.
On at least one occasion, the suspect shot at law enforcement in pursuit, Dugan said. No officers were wounded during the chase.
The suspect was then heading west on E. 28th Avenue when he abandoned his vehicle at the corner of 15th Street and attempted to carjack an innocent bystander driving a Nissan Rogue SUV.
The suspect again fired at law enforcement.
"It was like 007," said Alex Hernandez, 21, who was standing about a block away. "The guy had two guns blazing. The Tampa police returned fire with their big guns."
