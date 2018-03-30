Two shot, one dead inside gas station. Suspect still on the loose

Two men were shot and one was killed Friday morning inside a Valero Gas Station in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Police had released few details of the shooting which took place just before 9:30 a.m. at the fuel stop and convenience store at 8926 NW 22nd Ave.
Miami-Dade Police Spokeswoman Robin Pinkard said someone either drove up or arrived on foot, went into the store and shot the two adult men. Neither of them worked at the gas station.
Pinkard said the suspect had not been captured more than an hour after the shooting. Police haven’t said what caused the shooting.
Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. The shooting came on the heels of two late night shootings Thursday in the city of Miami.
In the first incident, police arrived at Reeves Park at Northwest Fifth Avenue and 10th Street a little after 9 p.m. and found one man dead and another seriously injured. The man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The shooter remained free Friday morning and police released few details.
In the other incident, which happened later Thursday night, an adult male was shot and injured in a Little Haiti home at Northeast Second Avenue and 58th Terrace.
