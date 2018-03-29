One person is dead and another hospitalized after shooting in Overtown

One person is dead and another one hospitalized after a shooting in Overtown Thursday night.
At about 9:15 p.m., City of Miami police responded to calls of shots fired near Reeves Park, on Northwest Fifth Avenue, between Northwest Seventh and 10th streets.
One man was fatally shot and died on the scene. A second person was injured and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Miami police spokesman Michael Vega said Thursday night that the condition of the person who was hospitalized is not yet known.
One dead in Overtown park shooting, several streets blocked, big @MiamiPD turnout. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/3nzoYRFaOT— Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 30, 2018
This is a breaking news bulletin and will be updated.
