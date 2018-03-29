Crime

One person is dead and another hospitalized after shooting in Overtown

By Chabeli Herrera

March 29, 2018 10:52 PM

One person is dead and another one hospitalized after a shooting in Overtown Thursday night.

At about 9:15 p.m., City of Miami police responded to calls of shots fired near Reeves Park, on Northwest Fifth Avenue, between Northwest Seventh and 10th streets.

One man was fatally shot and died on the scene. A second person was injured and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami police spokesman Michael Vega said Thursday night that the condition of the person who was hospitalized is not yet known.

This is a breaking news bulletin and will be updated.

Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH

