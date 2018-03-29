More Videos

Suspect school shooter's brother Zachary pleads no contest to trespassing charge 782

Suspect school shooter's brother Zachary pleads no contest to trespassing charge

Pause
Lawyer accused of deadly hit-and-run makes bond court appearance 181

Lawyer accused of deadly hit-and-run makes bond court appearance

Video captures moment man is shot and killed at a North Miami Beach ATM 49

Video captures moment man is shot and killed at a North Miami Beach ATM

Man robs Miami store with large BBQ fork 57

Man robs Miami store with large BBQ fork

Road rage leaves South Florida woman with broken nose, stitches after women beat her with baseball bats 100

Road rage leaves South Florida woman with broken nose, stitches after women beat her with baseball bats

Brother of confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz is arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas High School 39

Brother of confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz is arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas High School

How the Las Vegas gunman planned a massacre 389

How the Las Vegas gunman planned a massacre

Cops bust man impersonating federal agent in Palm Beach county 106

Cops bust man impersonating federal agent in Palm Beach county

Sacramento police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed black man 1011

Sacramento police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed black man

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen 205

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

The Miami-Dade Police Department released surveillance footage outside of Equinox Gym at Merrick Park when Abeku Wilson shot and killed two co-workers before killing himself.
The Miami-Dade Police Department released surveillance footage outside of Equinox Gym at Merrick Park when Abeku Wilson shot and killed two co-workers before killing himself.

Crime

Video captures panic, police response during Coral Gables gym shooting

By Charles Rabin

crabin@miamiherald.com

March 29, 2018 05:45 PM

Almost a year after an aggrieved personal trainer named Abeku Wilson gunned down two people in the Equinox gym in Coral Gables, police released surveillance videos that show people scrambling from the chaotic scene and police taking up positions outside the gym.

The videos don’t shed much new light on the shooting at Merrick Park that claimed the lives of general manager Janine Ackerman, fitness manager Marios Hortis and Wilson. But it offers a glimpse into the mad dash in the moments during and just after the 33-year-old body builder went on his deadly shooting spree.

Police released more than an hours worth of surveillance from six different videos. Four of them show little other than people hustling to get away from the the Equinox gym on the second floor of the mall and scenes from a parking garage.

But one of the videos clearly shows the moments the shots rang out and dozens of people, many still dressed in gym attire, racing out of Equinox and toward a stairwell that led them downstairs. In one video, three men wearing only white towels rush to get away from the scene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Less than five minutes after people fled from the gym and shoppers scurried away, police can be seen with rifles and handguns taking up positions outside of Equinox at the Laguna Street entrance.

On April 8, 2017, Wilson, who had been fired earlier in the day, walked back into Equinox and shot and killed Ackerman, 35 and Hortis, 42, before taking his own life. Wilson, who was said to be extremely popular with his clients, was a workout enthusiast who dabbled in martial arts, weightlifting, bodybuilding and modeling.

Ackerman was a Michigan State University graduate who attended on a field hockey scholarship. She attended Florida International University’s hospitality management school and worked as the director of VIP Services at the Fontainebleau Hotel on Miami Beach before joining Equinox.

Hortis had been with Equinox for more than six years. He was born in Minneapolis and trained everyone from professional athletes to rehabilitation patients.

Wilson had encountered Coral Gables police several years before the shooting. In 2013, police stopped him for speeding after clocking him at 62 miles per hour on Ponce de Leon Boulevard. On the floorboard behind the passenger seat of his white Chevy Camaro was a Smith & Wesson handgun. Police confiscated it and arrested Wilson.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries that he was involved in two weeks earlier. The gun was perfectly legal. And Wilson wasn’t arrested for speeding.

A records check by the Coral Gables police officer that day found that Miami-Dade police had issued an arrest warrant for Wilson after the car accident. Eight months later when that case was cleared, Wilson legally retrieved his weapon.

Police haven’t said if Wilson used the same weapon in the Equinox shooting.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect school shooter's brother Zachary pleads no contest to trespassing charge 782

Suspect school shooter's brother Zachary pleads no contest to trespassing charge

Pause
Lawyer accused of deadly hit-and-run makes bond court appearance 181

Lawyer accused of deadly hit-and-run makes bond court appearance

Video captures moment man is shot and killed at a North Miami Beach ATM 49

Video captures moment man is shot and killed at a North Miami Beach ATM

Man robs Miami store with large BBQ fork 57

Man robs Miami store with large BBQ fork

Road rage leaves South Florida woman with broken nose, stitches after women beat her with baseball bats 100

Road rage leaves South Florida woman with broken nose, stitches after women beat her with baseball bats

Brother of confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz is arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas High School 39

Brother of confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz is arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas High School

How the Las Vegas gunman planned a massacre 389

How the Las Vegas gunman planned a massacre

Cops bust man impersonating federal agent in Palm Beach county 106

Cops bust man impersonating federal agent in Palm Beach county

Sacramento police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed black man 1011

Sacramento police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed black man

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen 205

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

Suspect school shooter's brother Zachary pleads no contest to trespassing charge

View More Video