Police said a Miami-Dade police officer assisting the Florida Highway Patrol on a traffic accident just north of Florida City, shot and injured someone early Thursday afternoon.
Police said a Miami-Dade police officer assisting the Florida Highway Patrol on a traffic accident just north of Florida City, shot and injured someone early Thursday afternoon. TIM CHAPMAN TIM CHAPMAN
Police said a Miami-Dade police officer assisting the Florida Highway Patrol on a traffic accident just north of Florida City, shot and injured someone early Thursday afternoon. TIM CHAPMAN TIM CHAPMAN

Crime

Police officer responding to traffic crash, fires weapon, strikes victim, police say

By Charles Rabin

crabin@miamiherald.com

March 29, 2018 01:51 PM

A Miami-Dade police officer responding to a traffic crash just south of Florida City, got into some type of altercation and shot and injured someone early Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting victim, who had not been identified, was transported to Jackson South Hospital. His condition was unknown. The officer was not injured.

Miami-Dade police Spokeswoman Robin Pinkard said the officer was backing up the Florida Highway Patrol when the shooting happened. The incident happened on U.S. 1 and Mile Marker 114, just south of Florida City.

A photo taken by WPLG Channel 10 showed a submerged vehicle in the water just off the side of the road where the shooting took place. Traffic heading south of U.S. 1 is being directed to Card Sound Road.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Lawyer accused of deadly hit-and-run makes bond court appearance

View More Video