Crime Watch honors student poster, essay contest winners

Let’s recognize our students in the annual Youth Crime Watch of Miami-Dade County Poster and Essay contest for the incredible job they’ve done expressing themselves on how to have a beautiful life without drugs.
Never miss a local story.
Every year we pick a topic that is crucial to the students’ life experience, in their neighborhoods or at their schools. This contest was open to all Miami-Dade Public Schools and private/charter schools. We also selected an exemplary school, advisor and student of the year for continued efforts in preventing crime and spreading the word on school safety.
We congratulate the students and their parents for getting involved.
2017-18 Poster Contest Winners
Elementary Level 1 (K through 2nd grade)
▪ 1st place: Avery Cruz, first grade, Gloria Floyd Elementary
▪ 2nd place: Ava Peron, second grade, Fairlawn Elementary
▪ 3rd place: Savannah Serpa, second grade, Everglades K-8 Center
Elementary Level 2 (3rd through 5th grade)
▪ 1st place: Joshua Paz, fifth grade, Coral Reef Elementary
▪ 2nd place: Donna Samson, fourth grade, North Miami Elementary
▪ 3rd place: Viviana Muller, fifth grade, Silver Bluff Elementary
Middle (6th through 8th grade)
▪ 1st place: Kasandra Suarez, eighth grade, Ruben Dario Middle
▪ 2nd place: Bryan Diaz, seventh grade, Ruben Dario Middle
▪ 3rd place: Isabela Madiedo, seventh grade, Everglades K-8 Center
Essay Contest Winners
Elementary Level 2 (3rd through 5th grade)
▪ 1st place: Hailey Torres, third grade, Fairlawn Elementary
▪ 2nd place: Donna Samson, fourth grade, North Miami Elementary
▪ 3rd Place: Aldo Siles, fourth grade, Fairlawn Elementary
Middle (6th through 8th grade)
▪ 1st place: Sofia Losada, eighth grade, Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor K-8 Center
▪ 2nd place: Adrian Lehnhaeuser, eighth grade, Miami Lakes Middle
▪ 3rd place: Marena Matras Gonzalez, eighth grade, Leisure City K-8 Center
Senior High (9th through 12th grade)
▪ 1st place: Chika Ojukwu, 10th grade, Barbara Goleman Senior High
▪ 2nd place: Joshua Bacallao, 12th grade, Barbara Goleman Senior High
▪ 3rd place: Maria Yepez, 12th grade, Miami Beach Senior High
Exemplary Award Winners
▪ School of the Year: Barbara Goleman Senior High School
▪ Advisor of the Year: Peter Falcon, Barbara Goleman Senior High School
▪ Student of the Year: Tyler Watts, Scott Lake Elementary School
Carmen Caldwell is executive director of Citizens’ Crime Watch of Miami-Dade. Send feedback and news for this column to carmen@citizenscrimewatch.org, or call her at 305-470-1670.
Comments