He wanted to win ex-girlfriend back. So he got out his gun and called her, cops say

The breakup process was particularly hard for one South Florida man.
Ivan Filgueira ended up in the hospital with a self-inflicted wound to his thigh, in a move to win back his ex-girlfriend, reports Local 10.
According to the media outlet, the woman in question broke up with Filgueira after he allegedly cheated on her. But the suspect wanted her back, at one point showing up to her workplace begging and crying.
On March 11, the situation escalated, according to the TV station. That’s when the 26-year-old Homestead man called his ex and informed her that he was going to shoot himself to prove his devotion. The body part the man allegedly chose to inflict the wound was his thigh, so that he could potentially hit an artery and bleed out, according to Local 10. During their discussion over the phone, the woman could hear the sound of a gunshot, then screaming he needed help. She called 911.
When officers arrived to the scene, the jilted suitor, whose left thigh had taken the hit, was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a car driven by an unknown person.
The suspect was airlifted to the nearby hospital. Following surgery, he was Baker Acted.
According to the Homestead Police Department, he was arrested on Wednesday, after being released from Jackson South, and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
