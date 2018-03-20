He smelled a bag, then smiled ‘in joy.’ Cops are happy, too, at what they found inside

Rigo Ruidiaz (left) and Mark Andrew McCullum (right) were arrested by the Davie Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit after a Crimestoppers tipster alerted detectives to suspicious activity in a neighborhood near a Boys and Girls Club. Both were charged with possession of 20 grams or more of marijuana. In addition, Ruidiaz was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and McCullum with violating probation. Davie Police Department