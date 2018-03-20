He smelled a bag, then smiled ‘in joy.’ Cops are happy, too, at what they found inside

Three men smoked marijuana in a residential Davie neighborhood as a detective from the Davie Special Investigations Unit watched on surveillance video.
The detective, acting on an anonymous Crimestoppers tip from a resident who expressed concern that there was suspicious vehicle and pedestrian traffic at all times on a block near a Boys and Girls Club, got an eyeful.
According to an arrest report, on Friday afternoon deputies say Rigo Ruidiaz pulled up to the men in a white 2016 Cadillac in front of 3230 NW 75th Way. Ruidiaz, 28, got out of his car, popped the trunk and removed a school backpack with a floral print from the trunk. Detectives say they saw him take a large airtight plastic bag from the backpack that contained more than a pound of suspected marijuana.
Andrew Mark McCullum, 32, grabbed the plastic bag from Ruidiaz, smelled the bag “and began to smile in joy as he shook Ruidiaz’s hand,” the affidavit said.
McCullum placed the plastic bag on a nearby second car. Ruidiaz got into a third car, a blue Buick, and began to drive off, the report said.
The unit then detained the men. Ruidiaz told a detective he had a handgun, identified as a 9 mm Glock, in his front waistband.
The deputy removed the gun and arrested Ruidiaz, charging him with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of 20 grams or more of cannabis. Ruidiaz was previously convicted of drug charges in 2014.
Detectives also noted a strong pot smell wafting out of the Cadillac Ruidiaz originally arrived in and found the car’s owner, Ravenne Osceola, inside. She was identified as Ruidiaz’s girlfriend. Officers also found a second backpack that contained a plastic bag with 40 grams of a wax/plant-based THC marijuana substance called Moon Rock.
According to the report, Ruidiaz admitted to possessing the pound of pot and the THC Moon Rock. He also admitted to not having a permit to carry a concealed firearm.
Osceola was not arrested.
But McCullum was arrested and charged with possession of 20 grams or more of cannabis and violation of probation dating back to a 2011 arrest and conviction for trafficking cocaine.
In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the Davie Police Department posted the suspect’s mug shots and wrote: “Does Crimestoppers really work? … Drugs and a gun off of the streets....... we like that!”
Does Crimestoppers really work? #DaviePolice made this arrest from an anonymous @crimestoppers2 tip the other day. Drugs and a gun off of the streets....... we like that! #WeAreDavie #Davie pic.twitter.com/9kp7RwItC7— Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) March 20, 2018
