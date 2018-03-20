Police investigating Overtown shooting that injured teen, delivery man

Miami police detectives were investigating Tuesday after a 17-year-old and a delivery man were shot in Overtown.
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. around Northwest Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street.
Both the teen and the man were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, according to police spokeswoman Kiara Delva.
Delva said it was not clear what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
