Crime

Police investigating Overtown shooting that injured teen, delivery man

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

March 20, 2018 04:31 PM

Miami police detectives were investigating Tuesday after a 17-year-old and a delivery man were shot in Overtown.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. around Northwest Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street.

Both the teen and the man were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, according to police spokeswoman Kiara Delva.

Delva said it was not clear what led to the shooting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man steals vehicle with baby inside, drops child off at gas station

View More Video