He answered a Craigslist ad for a puppy. But he had no intention of buying it, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 43 Thieves steal American Bulldog puppy from Miami home Pause 243 Illinois senator grills FBI executive on failure to follow tips before school shooting 88 Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses 97 Chilling 911 call from inside Douglas high school during school shooting 31 Burglar breaks in through baby's bedroom window 35 Quick crooks steal construction equipment in broad daylight 51 Fist fight captured on video during 'Calle Ocho' festival 126 Police searching for duo that burglarized van 43 Kendall Toyota kid investigated in a deadly drug deal 68 Man dies after East Little Havana shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Miami-Dade Police is seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating a male and his accomplice who stole an American Bulldog puppy from a residence, located at 7565 SW 39 Street. According to investigators, the subject responded to a Craigslist ad where the victim listed an American Bulldog puppy for sale. After showing the puppy to the subject, he told the victim he was not interested in purchasing the puppy and left the residence. Surveillance video captured images of the subject, climbing over the victim's fence and removing the kennel containing the American Bulldog puppy from the back patio. The subject then lifted the kennel over the fence, where his accomplice was waiting. Both subjects fled the location by unknown means. The American Bulldog puppy is described as a male, white in color, with brown spots in his ear, face, and tail. Miami-Dade Police Department

Miami-Dade Police is seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating a male and his accomplice who stole an American Bulldog puppy from a residence, located at 7565 SW 39 Street. According to investigators, the subject responded to a Craigslist ad where the victim listed an American Bulldog puppy for sale. After showing the puppy to the subject, he told the victim he was not interested in purchasing the puppy and left the residence. Surveillance video captured images of the subject, climbing over the victim's fence and removing the kennel containing the American Bulldog puppy from the back patio. The subject then lifted the kennel over the fence, where his accomplice was waiting. Both subjects fled the location by unknown means. The American Bulldog puppy is described as a male, white in color, with brown spots in his ear, face, and tail. Miami-Dade Police Department