He answered a Craigslist ad for a puppy. But he had no intention of buying it, cops say

He showed up at a Southwest Miami-Dade home after seeing a listing for an American Bulldog puppy.
The owner showed him the puppy and the man said he wasn't interested, police said.
At some point the man returned, police said. He hopped the fence, grabbed the kennel, handed it to an accomplice, hopped back over the fence and then took off.
On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of the puppy snatch, which happened Feb. 27 in the 7500 block of Southwest 39th Street.
Surveillance video shows the man climbing over the owner's fence and hastily grabbing the kennel, which was covered in a red cloth.
The missing puppy is male, white in color, with brown spots in his ears, face and tail.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
