Thieves steal American Bulldog puppy from Miami home

Miami-Dade Police is seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating a male and his accomplice who stole an American Bulldog puppy from a residence, located at 7565 SW 39 Street. According to investigators, the subject responded to a Craigslist ad where the victim listed an American Bulldog puppy for sale. After showing the puppy to the subject, he told the victim he was not interested in purchasing the puppy and left the residence. Surveillance video captured images of the subject, climbing over the victim's fence and removing the kennel containing the American Bulldog puppy from the back patio. The subject then lifted the kennel over the fence, where his accomplice was waiting. Both subjects fled the location by unknown means. The American Bulldog puppy is described as a male, white in color, with brown spots in his ear, face, and tail. Miami-Dade Police Department
Crime

He answered a Craigslist ad for a puppy. But he had no intention of buying it, cops say

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

March 14, 2018 11:15 PM

He showed up at a Southwest Miami-Dade home after seeing a listing for an American Bulldog puppy.

The owner showed him the puppy and the man said he wasn't interested, police said.

At some point the man returned, police said. He hopped the fence, grabbed the kennel, handed it to an accomplice, hopped back over the fence and then took off.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of the puppy snatch, which happened Feb. 27 in the 7500 block of Southwest 39th Street.

Surveillance video shows the man climbing over the owner's fence and hastily grabbing the kennel, which was covered in a red cloth.

The missing puppy is male, white in color, with brown spots in his ears, face and tail.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

