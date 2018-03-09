Police searching for brazen vehicle arsonist caught on surveillance video

Police released dramatic surveillance of shooting that occurred at a Bridgeport, Connecticut deli on February 27, 2018. In the video, two men are seen getting out of a vehicle and opening fire on several unsuspecting customers gathered inside the store. One of the suspects is seen accidentally shooting his accomplice in the arm with an AR-15 rifle. Police said four people were shot during the incident including, one person in the buttocks, one person in the stomach and another in the hand.