Full recording of 911 calls made during Parkland school shooting

Miami Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on February 3, 2018, in front of 1076 N.W. 29th Street. Two male victims were assaulted and robbed of their property by a white male suspect. According to police, both victims left a local restaurant and were walking eastbound on the 1000 block of N.W. 29th Street when they were approached by the suspect who was riding a bicycle. One of the victims stated that as he was walking he was suddenly struck on the side of his head and lost consciousness. The next victim was captured by surveillance running westbound with his hands up in an attempt to get away from the suspect. However, the suspect caught up to the victim and began swinging a metal rod striking the victim multiple times. The suspect then began to kick and stomp on the victim’s head until the victim lost consciousness. Both victims awoke several minutes later and noticed that their property had been stolen. They were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.