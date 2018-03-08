More Videos

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

911 caller: Stoneman Douglas is being 'shot up' 49

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli 75

Police respond to double shooting in north Miami-Dade 52

Miami police search for package thief 37

1 killed, 1 injured in Kendall shooting 73

Thieves crash pickup truck into store, steal ATM 52

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car 10

Van, police call a 'mobile bomb,' containing over 250 gallons of gas found in Little Havana 70

Video shows man in bar fight while holding his 4-year-old daughter 71

Full recording of 911 calls made during Parkland school shooting

Unedited version of 911 calls made to the Emergency System during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass high school on February 14. The calls were released by Coral Spring Police Department on Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Coral Springs Police
South Florida

911 operator tries to make sense of a call made to the emergency system where the caller is whispering that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was being "shot up" before the line abruptly goes dead. The call is an excerpt of a bundle of calls released by Coral Spring Police Department.

Crime

One person was shot dead and one was transported to the hospital after an early morning shooting near the intersection of Northeast 90th Street and Eighth Avenue in unincorporated Northeast Miami-Dade. Bloody shoes and a t-shirt lie in the street from the victim who was transported to the hospital.

National

Police released dramatic surveillance of shooting that occurred at a Bridgeport, Connecticut deli on February 27, 2018. In the video, two men are seen getting out of a vehicle and opening fire on several unsuspecting customers gathered inside the store. One of the suspects is seen accidentally shooting his accomplice in the arm with an AR-15 rifle. Police said four people were shot during the incident including, one person in the buttocks, one person in the stomach and another in the hand.

Crime

Miami police detectives are investigating a theft of packages that had been delivered to 211 SW 55th Ave. The incident occurred on Feb. 28, 2018, at approximately 1:15 p.m. The video footage shows the suspect walking to the porch area of the home. Once there, he picks up several packages that had been left by couriers. The suspect gathered the packages and walked away from the property.

Crime

D.C. police have released surveillance video showing a brazen theft of an ATM on January 19, 2018. The video shows a pickup truck violently crashing through the wall of the 7-Eleven. Once inside, the suspects loaded the ATM onto the bed of the truck before fleeing the scene. The truck used to crash through the business was later recovered, as were parts of the stolen ATM.

National

His plan to escape police didn't go so well. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said in a tweet that this video shows a "man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car." The incident happened on March 4, 2018.

National

Video released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows a bar fight between three men, including the victim who was holding his 4-year-old daughter. The incident took place on January 25, 2018, at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar in Pine, Colorado. One of the suspects has been arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault-extreme indifference, second-degree assault — serious bodily injury and child abuse. The other suspect has not been identified. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital with serious bodily injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He was later charged with misdemeanor child abuse for his alleged involvement in a barroom brawl while holding his daughter. The child was not injured in the incident.

Crime

Miami Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on February 3, 2018, in front of 1076 N.W. 29th Street. Two male victims were assaulted and robbed of their property by a white male suspect. According to police, both victims left a local restaurant and were walking eastbound on the 1000 block of N.W. 29th Street when they were approached by the suspect who was riding a bicycle. One of the victims stated that as he was walking he was suddenly struck on the side of his head and lost consciousness. The next victim was captured by surveillance running westbound with his hands up in an attempt to get away from the suspect. However, the suspect caught up to the victim and began swinging a metal rod striking the victim multiple times. The suspect then began to kick and stomp on the victim’s head until the victim lost consciousness. Both victims awoke several minutes later and noticed that their property had been stolen. They were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

National

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox machine when the male suspect walks up and stands behind her. After a short time, he pushes her to the ground causing minor injuries, according to police. The victim did not know the suspect.

National

Surveillance cameras caught two shoplifting suspects, a male and a female, fleeing from police in Peoria, Arizona, right to the police station. The pair are seen running directly toward the front door, where police note that there is a large sign that says "Peoria Police." They appear to be a bit confused and looking for a place to hide.