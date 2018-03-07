More Videos

1 killed, 1 injured in Kendall shooting

Miami-Dade police were investigating Wednesday after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at a Kendall apartment complex.
Pedro Portal The Miami Herald
D.C. police have released surveillance video showing a brazen theft of an ATM on January 19, 2018. The video shows a pickup truck violently crashing through the wall of the 7-Eleven. Once inside, the suspects loaded the ATM onto the bed of the truck before fleeing the scene. The truck used to crash through the business was later recovered, as were parts of the stolen ATM.

His plan to escape police didn't go so well. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said in a tweet that this video shows a "man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car." The incident happened on March 4, 2018.

Video released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows a bar fight between three men, including the victim who was holding his 4-year-old daughter. The incident took place on January 25, 2018, at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar in Pine, Colorado. One of the suspects has been arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault-extreme indifference, second-degree assault — serious bodily injury and child abuse. The other suspect has not been identified. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital with serious bodily injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He was later charged with misdemeanor child abuse for his alleged involvement in a barroom brawl while holding his daughter. The child was not injured in the incident.

Miami Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on February 3, 2018, in front of 1076 N.W. 29th Street. Two male victims were assaulted and robbed of their property by a white male suspect. According to police, both victims left a local restaurant and were walking eastbound on the 1000 block of N.W. 29th Street when they were approached by the suspect who was riding a bicycle. One of the victims stated that as he was walking he was suddenly struck on the side of his head and lost consciousness. The next victim was captured by surveillance running westbound with his hands up in an attempt to get away from the suspect. However, the suspect caught up to the victim and began swinging a metal rod striking the victim multiple times. The suspect then began to kick and stomp on the victim’s head until the victim lost consciousness. Both victims awoke several minutes later and noticed that their property had been stolen. They were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox machine when the male suspect walks up and stands behind her. After a short time, he pushes her to the ground causing minor injuries, according to police. The victim did not know the suspect.

Surveillance cameras caught two shoplifting suspects, a male and a female, fleeing from police in Peoria, Arizona, right to the police station. The pair are seen running directly toward the front door, where police note that there is a large sign that says "Peoria Police." They appear to be a bit confused and looking for a place to hide.

The Austin Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a violent hit and run at a Walmart parking lot. Surveillance video shows a large pickup truck pull up to a gas pump. The truck idles for less than 30 seconds and then makes a turn in the parking lot. A woman appears wearing a hoodie and a backpack and walking with her head down as the driver approaches and then slammed into her. The driver of the truck never stopped, police say. The woman, who is in her mid-40s, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deborah Lentz destroyed her gun as a reaction to a high school shooting in Florida in which 17 people died. Speaking on CNN, Lentz said she was inspired to destroy her gun after seeing another video posted online in which a former gun enthusiast destroyed his gun to ensure no one could come to any harm as a result of it. On Twitter, Lentz said that reducing the number of guns available won’t solve the problem, but “it will help.” She also said while her actions are just a drop in the bucket she chooses to do what she can. This video shows Lentz destroy her gun with an angle grinder.

The Davie Police Department urges people to lock their doors as the first step in preventing a vehicle burglary. Don't make it easy for criminals by leaving your vehicle unlocked. In 2016, 47% of burglaries in Davie occurred to unlocked vehicles. By simply locking your doors this statistic can be greatly reduced.

Sixteen inmates were indicted on “mob action” charges after a fight broke out in the Cook County Jail’s maximum security division on February 16, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. Two inmates were taken to area hospitals following the brawl for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including puncture wounds. Others were treated at the jail, the statement said. The Cook County Sheriff released this footage of the incident, which shows several inmates involved in a confrontation before prison security intervene.