He went straight from the hospital to the police station. Now he’s charged with murder

Police drove Luis Gomez Hernandez straight to the police station after he was released from Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he was being treated for stab wounds.
That’s because detectives say he was responsible for the death of a security guard at La Orquidea Restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Hernandez was charged with second-degree murder in the death of security guard Juan Carlos Rodriguez. He was being held Tuesday in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond.
In his mug shot, Hernandez, 33, is sporting his green hospital gown.
Police say Hernandez and an unidentified man showed up at the restaurant, 10827 SW 40th St., after 2 a.m. Feb. 25. Rodriguez tried to prevent them from coming in because they have been known to cause trouble, police said.
Rodriguez escorted them to the parking lot. An “encounter ensued” between Rodriguez and Hernandez, an officer wrote in the arrest report. Hernandez stabbed Rodriguez in the back, the report says. Hernandez was also stabbed. Rodriguez died in the parking lot, according to police.
Hernandez was treated for his wounds and released from the hospital Monday. Police said he was questioned and he “provided a detailed statement which outlined his involvement in the homicide of the victim.”
