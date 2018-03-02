Footage shows four men crossing the road before getting into a silver Nissan Altima, shooting the driver and taking off in the stolen car.
Footage shows four men crossing the road before getting into a silver Nissan Altima, shooting the driver and taking off in the stolen car. Contributed to the Miami Herald
Footage shows four men crossing the road before getting into a silver Nissan Altima, shooting the driver and taking off in the stolen car. Contributed to the Miami Herald

Crime

A driver let four men into the car. They shot the driver and stole the car, cops say

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

March 02, 2018 10:10 PM

North Miami police are looking for four men who got into a car, shot the driver and fled in the stolen car.

Security footage shows the group crossing the street near Northeast 130th Street and 14th Avenue before getting inside a silver Nissan Altima with a paper tag. The car headed west on 130th Street and pulled over, where video footage shows someone getting out of the car, a back door opening and slamming, and then the man outside the car running away.

Police said the passengers shot the unnamed driver, who was airlifted to a hospital. The men drove off in the stolen Altima.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

There’s an up to $1,000 reward for information, which can be sent to the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police search for suspect who violently beat, robbed two men

View More Video