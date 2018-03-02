A driver let four men into the car. They shot the driver and stole the car, cops say

North Miami police are looking for four men who got into a car, shot the driver and fled in the stolen car.
Security footage shows the group crossing the street near Northeast 130th Street and 14th Avenue before getting inside a silver Nissan Altima with a paper tag. The car headed west on 130th Street and pulled over, where video footage shows someone getting out of the car, a back door opening and slamming, and then the man outside the car running away.
Police said the passengers shot the unnamed driver, who was airlifted to a hospital. The men drove off in the stolen Altima.
Never miss a local story.
There’s an up to $1,000 reward for information, which can be sent to the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Comments